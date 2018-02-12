一周图片精选（2月5-11日）
2月5日，美国华盛顿，鲍威尔宣誓就职，成为新一任美联储主席。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
2月6日，美国佛罗里达州卡纳维拉尔角，SpaceX猎鹰重型火箭发射升空。REUTERS/Thom Baur
2月10日，韩国江陵市，朝鲜拉拉队在关东冰球中心为韩朝女子冰球联队助威。REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
2月11日，俄罗斯莫斯科郊区，萨拉托夫航空公司坠毁客机的部分残骸。客机当日起飞后不久在莫斯科附近坠毁，机上71全数遇难。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
朝中社2月9日发布的图片，显示朝鲜周四大型阅兵中展示的洲际弹道导弹。
朝中社2月10日发布的图片，显示朝鲜领导人金正恩的妹妹金与正和韩国总统文在寅握手。
2月8日，台湾花莲，地震中损毁的建筑物，花莲大地震死亡人数增至17人。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
资料图片：2017年11月6日，美国加州圣迭戈，高通园区的企业标识。高通周五警告称，如果接受博通的收购提议，可能失去两家大客户。REUTERS/Mike Blake
2月11日，阿联酋迪拜，国际货币基金组织(IMF)总裁拉加德出席世界政府峰会。拉加德称，过去几天全球金融市场的剧烈波动并不令人担忧，但仍需要进行改革以避免未来发生危机。REUTERS/Christopher Pike
2月11日，中国北京，地坛公园为迎接春节，树上挂满大红色装饰。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
下一个
一周图片精选（1月29日-2月4日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透12月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者12月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（1月22-28日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（1月15-21日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Germany's carnival
The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Carnival in Brazil's jungle
People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.
War of the oranges
Members of rival teams battle it out in a war with oranges during the annual carnival in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.
Obamas unveil official portraits
Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.