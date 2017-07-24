版本:
中国
2017年 7月 24日 星期一

一周图片精选(7月17-23日)

7月18日，奥地利西部村庄Gnadenwald，一名男子登上山顶，俯瞰山谷。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2017年 7月 24日 星期一
7月21日，美国华盛顿，白宫发言人斯派塞面带微笑走进白宫。斯派塞已辞职，将继续工作到8月底。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

7月17日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普参加“美国制造”宣传活动时，戴上一顶美国制造的牛仔帽。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

7月18日，俄罗斯茹科夫斯基，俄罗斯总统普京出席国际航空航天展时，手持望远镜仔细观看。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

7月19日，中国北京，融创中国、富力地产和万达商业举行战略合作签约仪式。万达商业将酒店和文旅资产分别售予富力和融创。REUTERS/Jason Lee/

7月20日，尼泊尔古城 Lalitpur，织巢鸟在竹枝上筑巢。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

资料图片：2016年4月，乌克兰基辅，电脑上的联想集团企业标识。联想集团CEO杨元庆7月20日接受路透专访时称，由于企业换机等刚需依旧存在，全球PC市场未来将趋于稳定，而联想的PC业务2017/18财年将恢复正增长。REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

7月18日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，中国海军远航访问编队访问土耳其，导弹护卫舰荆州舰泊在港口。REUTERS/Murad Sezer

7月23日，匈牙利布达佩斯，中国游泳运动员孙杨夺得世锦赛400米自由泳冠军。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

7月19日，美国华盛顿，美国财长努钦、中国国务院副总理汪洋和美国商务部长罗斯在中美全面经济对话前合影。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

一周图片精选（7月10-16日）

一周图片精选（7月10-16日）

一周图片精选（7月10-16日）

一周图片精选（7月10-16日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 7月 18日
一周图片精选（7月3-9日）

一周图片精选（7月3-9日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 7月 10日
路透6月照片精选

路透6月照片精选

路透全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2017年 7月 7日
一周图片精选（6月26日-7月2日）

一周图片精选（6月26日-7月2日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 7月 3日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

