一周图片精选（7月24-30日）
7月30日，美国空军B-1B轰炸机从关岛空军基地起飞，飞过日本和朝鲜半岛。朝鲜宣称再度成功试射一枚洲际弹道导弹后，美国两架B-1B轰炸机周日飞过朝鲜半岛以展示武力。图片由第三方提供。U.S. Air Force photmore
朝中社2017年7月29日提供的图片，显示“火星-14”洲际弹道导弹试射画面，图片未注明日期。朝鲜称周五夜间再次成功试射一枚洲际弹道导弹，证明具有攻击美国本土能力。KCNA via Reuters
7月30日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，俄罗斯举行“海军节”阅兵，总统普京检阅军队。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
7月24日，美国华盛顿，特朗普的女婿库什纳抵达国会大厦，出席参议院情报委员会闭门会。库什纳表示，他去年四次与俄罗斯官员会面，但并未与莫斯科方面共谋影响2016年美国大选。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
7月28日，中国北京，士兵和民众参观在军事博物馆举行的中国人民解放军建军90周年主题展览。REUTERS/Jason Lee
资料图片：2016年1月，美国纽约，堆放着的亚马逊货物箱。亚马逊7月27日在新加坡推出两小时配送服务，由此进军人口众多的东南亚市场，与中国竞争对手阿里巴巴在这里正面交锋。REUTERS/Mike Segar
7月24日，美国华盛顿，国会大厦。参议院7月27日在特朗普反对的情况下，以接近全票通过对俄罗斯实施新制裁的议案，制裁措施也包括对伊朗和朝鲜的制裁。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
7月28日，日本东京，日本防卫大臣稻田朋美宣布辞职。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
7月28日，中国北京，第七次金砖国家安全事务高级代表会议在钓鱼台国宾馆举行，中国国务委员杨洁篪主持会议。REUTERS/Ng Han Guan
7月26日，法国Bormes-les-Mimosas，游客在海边嬉戏，远处可见森林大火导致浓烟滚滚。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
下一个
一周图片精选(7月17-23日)
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（7月10-16日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（7月3-9日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透6月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.