一周图片精选（7月31日-8月6日）
7月31日，加沙城，巴勒斯坦民众聚集“洛洛玫瑰”船屋餐厅，享美食、观海上美景。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
8月1日，泰国曼谷，泰国前总理英拉在最高法院前向支持者致意。英拉当日在最高法院作大米收购案结案陈词。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
8月2日，黑山首都波德戈里察，美国副总统彭斯出席亚得里亚宪章峰会。彭斯8月6日否认正为2020年竞选总统做准备，称相关说法“无耻无礼”。REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
8月6日，菲律宾马尼拉，中国外长王毅与美国国务卿蒂勒森出席东亚合作系列外长会期间，举行双边会晤。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
资料图片：2017年6月20日，MSCI明晟的标识。MSCI明晟警告称，中国企业股票如果停牌太久，将面临被剔除出其指数的风险。REUTERS/Thomas White
8月3日，西班牙桑卢卡尔-德巴拉梅达，海滩上举行马术比赛，骑士矫健的身影。REUTERS/Jon Nazca
8月2日，美国加州范登堡空军基地，空军试射无弹头“民兵3号”洲际弹道导弹。图片由第三方提供。U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Handout via REUTERS more
8月2日，英国伦敦，英国女王伊丽莎白二世的丈夫--96岁高龄的菲利普亲王出席英国皇家海军一次庆祝活动，这是他最后一次履行王室公务，正式结束他长达65年的公职。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
8月4日，日本东京，丰田与马自达联合记者会现场的两家公司标识。丰田称计划买下马自达汽车的5%股权。结盟计划还包括二者在美国合建一座组装厂，并在电动汽车方面展开合作。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
7月31日，美国加州卡森，洛杉矶市长贾塞提（Eric Garcetti）宣布洛杉矶将主办2028年夏季奥运会。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
