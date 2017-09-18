一周图片精选（9月11-17日）
9月12日，美国加州库比蒂诺，苹果执行长库克在产品发布会上介绍iPhone X，称其为“iPhone面世以来的最大飞跃”。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
9月15日，日本东京，一名行人观看电视屏幕上关于朝鲜当日发射导弹的新闻，导弹飞越北海道，落入太平洋海域。REUTERS/Issei Kato
朝中社9月16日发布的图片，显示朝鲜领导人金正恩观看“火星-12”导弹发射。图片未标明日期。KCNA via REUTERS
9月16日，英国伦敦，乘客在Parsons Green地铁站等车。之前一天在该地铁站发生爆炸，此后英国将安全警戒级别提升至最高等级。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
9月15日，美国华盛顿，美国驻联合国大使黑利出席白宫记者会。黑利17日表示，联合国安理会对于控制朝鲜核计划已束手无策，美国可能必须将此事交给国防部处理。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9月11日，美国纽约，联合国安理会就朝鲜问题表决，全票通过对朝鲜实施新的制裁。 REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
9月15日，日本东京，日本首相安倍晋三在朝鲜最新导弹发射后对媒体讲话。日本媒体17日报道称，安倍晋三正考虑最早于下月提前选举，以抓住自身支持率走升和主要反对党陷入混乱的机会。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
9月13日，法国斯特拉斯堡，欧盟执委会主席容克在欧洲议会发表讲话。他敦促欧盟各国政府利用经济复苏和英国脱欧的机会，让欧盟更加紧密团结。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
9月14日，美国芯片厂商莱迪思半导体的企业标识。美国总统特朗普13日下令阻止中国支持的私募股权公司收购莱迪思半导体。REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
9月14日，英国伦敦，美国国务卿蒂勒森出席一次新闻发布会。蒂勒森17日表示，在适当的条件下，美国有可能不退出巴黎气候协定。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
下一个
路透8月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（9月4-10日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（8月28日-9月3日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（8月21-27日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.