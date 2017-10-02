一周图片精选（9月25日-10月1日）
9月28日，日本东京，东京都知事暨新政党“希望之党”领袖小池百合子出席记者会。日本主要反对党--民进党表态在10月大选中将全力支持“希望之党”。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
9月25日，加拿大多伦多，加拿大总理特鲁多与阿里巴巴集团创始人马云出席“门户2017”加拿大中小企业论坛时合影。该论坛由阿里巴巴主办。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
9月26日，中国北京，国际刑警组织第86届全体大会在京举行，中国国家主席习近平出席开幕式并发表主旨演讲。REUTERS/Lintao Zhang
9月26日，中国香港，美国商务部长罗斯出席福布斯全球CEO大会。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月27日，美国印第安纳州印第安波利斯，美国总统特朗普就税改发表讲话。独立专家分析显示，从减税中受益最大的将是美国最富有阶层，而许多中等偏高收入人士将面临增税。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
9月30日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂会见美国国务卿蒂勒森。REUTERS/Lintao Zhang
9月28日，日本东京，日本首相安倍晋三率领自民党议员为10月众议院选举鼓气加油。安倍当日宣布众议院解散，并宣布10月22日提前选举。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
9月30日，英国伦敦，游人在圣詹姆斯公园欣赏绚丽秋色。REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
9月28日，瑞士卢塞恩附近，游人拍摄卢塞恩湖美景。世界经济论坛(WEF)之前一日表示，瑞士连续第九年荣膺全球最有竞争力经济体。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
9月29日，俄罗斯莫斯科，朝鲜代表团与俄罗斯外交部代表会谈后，乘专车离开。俄方称准备同朝鲜合作，为朝鲜导弹危机寻找和平的政治外交解决途径。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
