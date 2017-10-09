一周图片精选（10月2-8日）
10月2日，美国内华达州拉斯维加斯，大楼上悼念枪击案遇难者、感谢救援者的字样。一名64岁的枪手1日在拉斯维加斯一个户外乡村音乐节上开枪，导致至少58人死亡。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
10月4日，俄罗斯莫斯科伏努科沃国际机场，俄方仪仗队在机场迎接到访的沙特国王萨勒曼。这是沙特国王首次访问俄罗斯。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
10月2日，中国香港，美国“里根号”航空母舰停靠港口。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
资料图片：2012年10月，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯国家石油公司(俄油)的企业标识。消息人士6日称，俄油计划大幅提高对中国的石油出口。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
10月1日，中国北京，国庆长假第一天，游客排队等待参观故宫。REUTERS/Jason Lee
资料图片：2017年5月22日，瑞士日内瓦，欧洲公务航空展期间庞巴迪展台上的公司标识。美国商务部支持对加拿大庞巴迪CSeries飞机课税近300%，这将导致美国与加拿大和英国间的贸易关系更加紧张。REUTERS/Denimore
10月8日，西班牙巴塞罗那，“加泰罗尼亚公民社会”组织示威活动，反对加泰罗尼亚脱离西班牙独立。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
10月3日，俄罗斯莫斯科，新任美国驻俄罗斯大使洪博培站在俄罗斯总统普京身旁，之前向普京递交国书。REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool
10月1日，斯洛文尼亚Planina，秋色如画。REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
10月4日，英国曼彻斯特，英国首相特雷莎·梅在保守党大会上演讲时，一名听众递上用来离职时填写的表格以示抗议。REUTERS/Phil Noble
