一周图片精选（10月9-15日）
10月11日，俄罗斯索契，土库曼斯坦总统别尔德穆哈梅多夫与俄罗斯总统普京会面时，赠予普京一只牧羊犬幼崽。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
10月9日，孟加拉Palang Khali，一名缅甸罗兴亚族难民凫水入境时，将孩子举过肩头。REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
10月9日，美国加州北湾，山火肆虐，损毁严重。图片由第三方提供。California Highway Patrol/Golden Gate Division/Handout via REUTERS
资料图片：2017年3月28日，恒大董事长许家印出席公司年报发布会。胡润研究院12日发布的胡润百富榜显示，许家印以2,900亿元人民币的财富首次成为中国首富。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，日本东京，神户制钢东京总部的企业标识。日本官员表示，神户制钢的数据造假丑闻是个严重事件，影响了外界对日本制造业的信任。REUTERS/Issei Kato
10月11日，西班牙马德里，西班牙首相拉霍伊抵达国会。拉霍伊称给予加泰罗尼亚自治区政府八天时间来放弃独立，若届时该地区仍坚持独立，那么他将解除其政治自治权，直接由中央政府管辖。REUTERS/Sergio Perez
资料图片：2017年3月24日，三星电子执行长权五铉出席公司年度股东大会。三星电子13日称权五铉已决定退出管理层。REUTERS/SeongJoon Cho
10月14日，美国华盛顿，参加国际货币基金组织（IMF）与世界银行秋季年会的财经领导人合影。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
10月11日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在白宫南草坪欢迎到访的加拿大总理特鲁多。特朗普称，若NAFTA谈判失败，对分别与加拿大和墨西哥达成双边协定持开放态度。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10月15日，奥地利维也纳，奥地利外长库尔茨（Sebastian Kurz ）领导的人民党在大选中胜出，他有望出任下任总理。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
精选图集
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.