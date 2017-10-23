一周图片精选（10月16-22日）
10月21日，美国德州College Station，美国前总统卡特、老布什、奥巴马、小布什和克林顿聚首一场赈济飓风灾害的音乐会并发言。REUTERS/Richard Carson
10月18日，北京，中共十九大在人民大会堂开幕，习近平等高层领导人出席会议。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
资料图片：2013年11月，沙特阿美下属Juaymah设施。消息人士称，中国提议直接买进5%的沙特阿美股权，此举可能让沙特在考虑沙特阿美上市计划的各种选项时拥有灵活性。Saudi Aramco/Handout via Rmore
10月19日，美国芝加哥，一家新开业的苹果零售店内展示的iPhone 8手机。经纪商KeyBanc Capital Markets援引调查数据称，苹果旧作iPhone 7比新款iPhone 8销量更好。REUTERS/Jmore
10月20日，布鲁塞尔，欧盟委员会主席容克和英国首相特雷莎·梅参加欧盟峰会。REUTERS/Virginia Mayo
官方图片显示，10月21日，西班牙加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特在政府总部大楼发表讲话。他当日表示不会接受西班牙政府对该地区直接管辖。Ruben Moreno Garcia/Generalitat de Catalunymore
10月21日，奥地利维也纳，人民党领导人库尔茨会见媒体记者。他日前正式获授权组阁。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
10月17日，英国西南部Wiltshire的Stourhead花园秋色。REUTERS/Toby Melville
10月22日，日本东京，日本首相、自民党领导人安倍晋三在自民党总部静候国会众议院选举结果。EUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月17日，日本东京，日本神职人员举行靖国神社秋季大祭。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
路透9月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（10月9-15日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（10月2-8日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（9月25日-10月1日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.