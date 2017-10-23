版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 23日 星期一 13:27 BJT

一周图片精选（10月16-22日）

10月21日，美国德州College Station，美国前总统卡特、老布什、奥巴马、小布什和克林顿聚首一场赈济飓风灾害的音乐会并发言。REUTERS/Richard Carson

10月21日，美国德州College Station，美国前总统卡特、老布什、奥巴马、小布什和克林顿聚首一场赈济飓风灾害的音乐会并发言。REUTERS/Richard Carson

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月21日，美国德州College Station，美国前总统卡特、老布什、奥巴马、小布什和克林顿聚首一场赈济飓风灾害的音乐会并发言。REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
1 / 10
10月18日，北京，中共十九大在人民大会堂开幕，习近平等高层领导人出席会议。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

10月18日，北京，中共十九大在人民大会堂开幕，习近平等高层领导人出席会议。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月18日，北京，中共十九大在人民大会堂开幕，习近平等高层领导人出席会议。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 10
资料图片：2013年11月，沙特阿美下属Juaymah设施。消息人士称，中国提议直接买进5%的沙特阿美股权，此举可能让沙特在考虑沙特阿美上市计划的各种选项时拥有灵活性。Saudi Aramco/Handout via REUTERS

资料图片：2013年11月，沙特阿美下属Juaymah设施。消息人士称，中国提议直接买进5%的沙特阿美股权，此举可能让沙特在考虑沙特阿美上市计划的各种选项时拥有灵活性。Saudi Aramco/Handout via Rmore

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
资料图片：2013年11月，沙特阿美下属Juaymah设施。消息人士称，中国提议直接买进5%的沙特阿美股权，此举可能让沙特在考虑沙特阿美上市计划的各种选项时拥有灵活性。Saudi Aramco/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
10月19日，美国芝加哥，一家新开业的苹果零售店内展示的iPhone 8手机。经纪商KeyBanc Capital Markets援引调查数据称，苹果旧作iPhone 7比新款iPhone 8销量更好。REUTERS/John Gress

10月19日，美国芝加哥，一家新开业的苹果零售店内展示的iPhone 8手机。经纪商KeyBanc Capital Markets援引调查数据称，苹果旧作iPhone 7比新款iPhone 8销量更好。REUTERS/Jmore

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月19日，美国芝加哥，一家新开业的苹果零售店内展示的iPhone 8手机。经纪商KeyBanc Capital Markets援引调查数据称，苹果旧作iPhone 7比新款iPhone 8销量更好。REUTERS/John Gress
Close
4 / 10
10月20日，布鲁塞尔，欧盟委员会主席容克和英国首相特雷莎·梅参加欧盟峰会。REUTERS/Virginia Mayo

10月20日，布鲁塞尔，欧盟委员会主席容克和英国首相特雷莎·梅参加欧盟峰会。REUTERS/Virginia Mayo

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月20日，布鲁塞尔，欧盟委员会主席容克和英国首相特雷莎·梅参加欧盟峰会。REUTERS/Virginia Mayo
Close
5 / 10
官方图片显示，10月21日，西班牙加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特在政府总部大楼发表讲话。他当日表示不会接受西班牙政府对该地区直接管辖。Ruben Moreno Garcia/Generalitat de Catalunya/Handout via REUTERS

官方图片显示，10月21日，西班牙加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特在政府总部大楼发表讲话。他当日表示不会接受西班牙政府对该地区直接管辖。Ruben Moreno Garcia/Generalitat de Catalunymore

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
官方图片显示，10月21日，西班牙加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特在政府总部大楼发表讲话。他当日表示不会接受西班牙政府对该地区直接管辖。Ruben Moreno Garcia/Generalitat de Catalunya/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
10月21日，奥地利维也纳，人民党领导人库尔茨会见媒体记者。他日前正式获授权组阁。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

10月21日，奥地利维也纳，人民党领导人库尔茨会见媒体记者。他日前正式获授权组阁。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月21日，奥地利维也纳，人民党领导人库尔茨会见媒体记者。他日前正式获授权组阁。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
7 / 10
10月17日，英国西南部Wiltshire的Stourhead花园秋色。REUTERS/Toby Melville

10月17日，英国西南部Wiltshire的Stourhead花园秋色。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月17日，英国西南部Wiltshire的Stourhead花园秋色。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 10
10月22日，日本东京，日本首相、自民党领导人安倍晋三在自民党总部静候国会众议院选举结果。EUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10月22日，日本东京，日本首相、自民党领导人安倍晋三在自民党总部静候国会众议院选举结果。EUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月22日，日本东京，日本首相、自民党领导人安倍晋三在自民党总部静候国会众议院选举结果。EUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 10
10月17日，日本东京，日本神职人员举行靖国神社秋季大祭。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10月17日，日本东京，日本神职人员举行靖国神社秋季大祭。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 10月 23日 星期一
10月17日，日本东京，日本神职人员举行靖国神社秋季大祭。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
路透9月照片精选

路透9月照片精选

下一个

路透9月照片精选

路透9月照片精选

路透全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2017年 10月 18日
一周图片精选（10月9-15日）

一周图片精选（10月9-15日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 10月 16日
一周图片精选（10月2-8日）

一周图片精选（10月2-8日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 10月 9日
一周图片精选（9月25日-10月1日）

一周图片精选（9月25日-10月1日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 10月 2日

精选图集

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐