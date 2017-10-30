一周图片精选（10月23-29日）
10月27日，华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在万圣节于白宫椭圆形办公室，接见来要糖的媒体和白宫职员的孩子们。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第三方提供的图片显示，2017年10月28日，西班牙Girona，被解职的加泰罗尼亚自治区主席普伊格蒙特发表讲话。此前地区议会宣布加泰罗尼亚独立。Catalan Government/Handout via REUTERmore
10月25日，中国北京，新当选的中共第十九届中央政治局常委集体与媒体见面。REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月23日，美国加州圣迭戈附近的美墨边境，特朗普力主修建的边境墙样板接近完工。REUTERS/Mike Blake
10月27日，泰国曼谷大王宫附近新建的皇家火化场，一名军人在葬礼上向已故的普密蓬国王致敬。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
10月25日，日本东京，在第45届东京车展上，模特在展示汽车零部件厂商Toyoda Gosei推出的单座概念汽车Flesby。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
10月25日，东京，斯巴鲁社长吉永泰之出现在第45届东京车展Viziv Performance概念车展台。最近日本制造业安全丑闻频发：继神户制钢和本田汽车之后，斯巴鲁称对其内销车辆没有遵守正确的检查程序。REUTERS/more
10月24日，菲律宾克拉克，参加东盟防长扩大会的中国国务委员兼国防部长常万全，礼节性拜会菲律宾总统杜特尔特。REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
资料图片：昆明一处新建住宅区楼群在人造湖中的倒影。2017年10月23日，路透根据中国国家统计局周一公布数据测算，今年9月70个大中城市新建住宅销售价格指数同比升6.3%，连涨24个月，但涨幅连续第10个月收窄，低于上月more
10月25日，英国Pitlochry，天鹅和几只鸭子在铺满秋色的Loch Faskally水库湖面上游动。REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
