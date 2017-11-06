一周图片精选（10月30日-11月5日）
11月5日，美国总统特朗普携夫人乘“空军一号”抵达美军驻日本横田空军基地，开启访日行程。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
资料图片：2017年5月31日，澳洲悉尼，特斯拉电动车在一家经销店充电。该公司11月1日将Model 3轿车实现量产的时间推后约三个月，称很难预测需要多久才能解决所有生产瓶颈。REUTERS/Jason Reed
10月31日，孟加拉Teknaf，越过缅甸-孟加拉边境的罗兴亚难民撑伞避雨。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
11月2日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在白宫宣布提名美联储理事鲍威尔出任下一届联储主席。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月31日，纽约曼哈顿下城，一名男子驾驶皮卡冲撞行人和骑车人，造成八人死亡，另有多人受伤，当局称此为恐怖袭击。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
资料图片：2017年2月1日，法国波尔多，iPhone手机及苹果企业标识。苹果11月2日预计，假日购物季当季营收将大幅超过市场预期，缓解了投资者对备受期待的iPhone X生产延迟的担忧。REUTERS/Regis Dumore
11月2日，伦敦，报纸头条报道央行升息决定。这是英国央行逾10年来首次加息，央行表示在英国为退出欧盟做准备之际，未来进一步加息仅会是“渐进的”。REUTERS/Toby Melville
资料图片：2017年10月30日，华盛顿，美国总统特朗普的前竞选团队经理马纳福特离开联邦法院。调查俄罗斯是否干预2016年美国大选的调查人员指控马纳福特及其事业伙伴盖茨串谋洗钱、串谋不利美国等罪名。REUTERS/Jammore
10月30日，瑞士Huettwilen，秋日晴空里飞翔的赤鸢。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
10月31日，美国芝加哥，美国前总统奥巴马在奥巴马基金会峰会讲话。REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
下一个
路透9月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（10月9-15日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.