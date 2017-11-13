版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 13日 星期一 13:26 BJT

一周图片精选

11月8日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平和夫人彭丽媛陪同来访的美国总统特朗普和夫人梅拉尼娅参观故宫。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

11月8日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平和夫人彭丽媛陪同来访的美国总统特朗普和夫人梅拉尼娅参观故宫。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月8日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平和夫人彭丽媛陪同来访的美国总统特朗普和夫人梅拉尼娅参观故宫。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
11月7日，奥地利，西部村庄Tulfes迎来这个冬季第一场雪，银装素裹宛如童话世界。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

11月7日，奥地利，西部村庄Tulfes迎来这个冬季第一场雪，银装素裹宛如童话世界。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月7日，奥地利，西部村庄Tulfes迎来这个冬季第一场雪，银装素裹宛如童话世界。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
11月11日，越南岘港，亚太经合组织（APEC）第二十五次领导人非正式会议在此举行，美国总统特朗普与俄罗斯总统普京在与会领导人合影环节交谈。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

11月11日，越南岘港，亚太经合组织（APEC）第二十五次领导人非正式会议在此举行，美国总统特朗普与俄罗斯总统普京在与会领导人合影环节交谈。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月11日，越南岘港，亚太经合组织（APEC）第二十五次领导人非正式会议在此举行，美国总统特朗普与俄罗斯总统普京在与会领导人合影环节交谈。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
11月11日，越南岘港，APEC第二十五次领导人非正式会议期间，各经济体领导人及代表合影。REUTERS/Hau Dinh

11月11日，越南岘港，APEC第二十五次领导人非正式会议期间，各经济体领导人及代表合影。REUTERS/Hau Dinh

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月11日，越南岘港，APEC第二十五次领导人非正式会议期间，各经济体领导人及代表合影。REUTERS/Hau Dinh
11月10日，越南岘港，中国国家主席习近平与俄罗斯总统普京在APEC会议间隙举行会晤。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Kremlin via REUTERS

11月10日，越南岘港，中国国家主席习近平与俄罗斯总统普京在APEC会议间隙举行会晤。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Kremlin via REUTERS

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月10日，越南岘港，中国国家主席习近平与俄罗斯总统普京在APEC会议间隙举行会晤。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Kremlin via REUTERS
11月10日，中国北京，美国第一夫人梅拉尼娅游览慕田峪长城。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

11月10日，中国北京，美国第一夫人梅拉尼娅游览慕田峪长城。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月10日，中国北京，美国第一夫人梅拉尼娅游览慕田峪长城。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
11月8日，日本东京，国际货币基金组织（IMF）总裁拉加德出席IMF亚太地区办事处成立20周年的活动。REUTERS/Issei Kato

11月8日，日本东京，国际货币基金组织（IMF）总裁拉加德出席IMF亚太地区办事处成立20周年的活动。REUTERS/Issei Kato

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月8日，日本东京，国际货币基金组织（IMF）总裁拉加德出席IMF亚太地区办事处成立20周年的活动。REUTERS/Issei Kato
11月9日，越南岘港，跨太平洋伙伴关系协定(TPP)成员国举行部长级会议。TPP将继续推进，更名为CPTPP。REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen

11月9日，越南岘港，跨太平洋伙伴关系协定(TPP)成员国举行部长级会议。TPP将继续推进，更名为CPTPP。REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月9日，越南岘港，跨太平洋伙伴关系协定(TPP)成员国举行部长级会议。TPP将继续推进，更名为CPTPP。REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen
11月10日，沙特吉达，商场电子显示屏上国王萨勒曼和王储穆罕默德的照片。沙特掀起反贪风暴，多名王子和高官被捕，许多银行账户被冻结。REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

11月10日，沙特吉达，商场电子显示屏上国王萨勒曼和王储穆罕默德的照片。沙特掀起反贪风暴，多名王子和高官被捕，许多银行账户被冻结。REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月10日，沙特吉达，商场电子显示屏上国王萨勒曼和王储穆罕默德的照片。沙特掀起反贪风暴，多名王子和高官被捕，许多银行账户被冻结。REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
11月12日，中国上海，中国最盛大的网络购物节--“双11”周日凌晨落下帷幕，阿里巴巴宣布今年双11购物节全平台成交额超过1,682亿元人民币。REUTERS/Aly Song

11月12日，中国上海，中国最盛大的网络购物节--"双11"周日凌晨落下帷幕，阿里巴巴宣布今年双11购物节全平台成交额超过1,682亿元人民币。REUTERS/Aly Song

2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11月12日，中国上海，中国最盛大的网络购物节--“双11”周日凌晨落下帷幕，阿里巴巴宣布今年双11购物节全平台成交额超过1,682亿元人民币。REUTERS/Aly Song
