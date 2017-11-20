一周图片精选（11月13-19日）
11月19日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔。默克尔寻求组建三方联合政府的谈判破裂，她表示将告知总统无法组建联合政府。REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
11月15日，津巴布韦哈拉雷，军队在街头巡逻。 津巴布韦军方当日夺取政权，称总统穆加贝及其家人安全，军方行动针对总统身边的“犯罪分子”。REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
11月13日，伊朗科曼莎，一名男子站在损毁严重的建筑物旁。两伊边境地区发生强震，造成至少530人死亡，数千人受伤。图片由第三方提供。REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
朝中社11月15日发布的图片，显示朝鲜领导人金正恩视察金城拖拉机厂。图片未标明日期。KCNA via Reuters
资料图片：2017年11月6日，美国圣迭戈，高通公司标识。高通11月13日回绝竞争对手博通的1,030亿美元收购提议，指称收购价低估公司价值，且将面临监管方面的障碍。REUTERS/Mike Blake
11月14日，德国法兰克福，美联储主席叶伦、欧洲央行总裁德拉吉、英国央行总裁卡尼和日本央行总裁黑田东彦齐聚欧洲央行沟通会议。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
11月16日，中国北京，巴拿马总统巴雷拉、巴拿马驻华大使施可方与中国外交部长王毅及中国驻巴拿马大使魏强共同出席巴拿马驻华大使馆开馆仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee
资料图片：2017年6月5日，美国圣何塞，苹果发布智能音箱HomePod。苹果11月17日宣布，HomePod智能音箱的上市时间由12月推迟至明年初。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
11月17日，瑞士日内瓦，朝鲜常驻联合国日内瓦办事处代表韩泰松接受路透采访。他称，只要美韩军事演习继续，朝方就不会与美国进行谈判。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
11月13日，瑞士洛桑，雪后的莱芒湖。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
