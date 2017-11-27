一周图片精选（11月20-26日）
11月24日，美国纽约州花园城，购物中心内的“黑色星期五”促销标志。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
11月21日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在白宫发表讲话。他在之前一日宣布将朝鲜列入支持恐怖主义的国家名单，朝鲜此后回应称这一决定为“可耻行为”。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
11月20日，俄罗斯索契，俄罗斯总统普京与叙利亚总统阿萨德会面。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
11月25日，埃及伊斯梅利亚，Al Rawdah清真寺之前一天发生爆炸和枪击事件，死伤者亲戚聚集在苏伊士运河大学医院外，焦急等待消息。埃及官员称超过300人丧生。REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
11月21日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔与社民党领袖舒尔茨在参加联邦议院会议时交谈。组阁谈判破裂后，总理默克尔所在的基民盟(CDU)领导层同意与社民党(SPD)组建“大联合政府”。REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
11月21日，南非约翰内斯堡，津巴布韦总统穆加贝辞职后，居住在南非的津巴布韦人欢欣鼓舞。REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
11月24日，津巴布韦哈拉雷，津巴布韦前副总统穆南加古瓦宣誓就任总统。当月早些时候，时任总统穆加贝宣布解除穆南加古瓦的副总统职务。REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
11月24日，比利时布鲁塞尔，英国首相特雷莎·梅与欧洲理事会主席图斯克会面。欧盟警告特雷莎·梅称，要想下月启动贸易谈判，英方仅有10天改善退欧提案。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
资料图片：2017年8月4日，新加坡，屏幕上的优步标识。优步11月23日称，在周二公布用户数据泄露事件前曾与潜在投资者软银集团进行过讨论。REUTERS/Thomas White
11月26日，印尼巴厘岛，游客在露天餐厅眺望阿贡火山爆发。图片由第三方提供。Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
