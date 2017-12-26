一周图片精选（12月18-24日）
第三方供图：12月24日，芬兰埃斯波，“圣诞老人”到访一户家庭并送出节日礼物。LEHTIKUVA/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS
12月22日，英格兰南部索尔斯堡平原的巨石阵，狂欢者迎接冬至日的日出。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
12月22日，俄罗斯莫斯科，英国外交大臣约翰逊和俄外长拉夫罗夫会谈后举行联合记者会。REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau
12月21日，印度孟买，一名男子在阿拉伯海岸边进行晨练。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
12月18日，美国华盛顿，特朗普发表国家安全战略讲话。特朗普政府将中国和俄罗斯视为竞争对手，称他们寻求挑战美国的实力、影响和利益，试图侵蚀美国的安全和繁荣。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
12月18日，美国华盛顿州杜邦市，美国国家铁路客运公司(Amtrak)的一列火车在行驶到一条首次使用的提速路段时发生脱轨事故。REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
12月19日，北京三里屯，人们驻足观望一处圣诞节装饰物。REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月18日，中国北京，在线特卖网站唯品会APP。腾讯及京东当日表示，将联手向唯品会控股投资8.63亿美元。REUTERS/Florence Lo
12月21日，澳洲墨尔本，市中心发生汽车冲撞行人事件，肇事司机已遭逮捕。REUTERS/Luis Ascui
资料图片：10月18日，两名男子走进芝加哥商业交易所（CME）大楼，CME周日推出比特币期货交易。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
