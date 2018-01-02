一周图片精选（12月25-31日）
12月31日晚，中国香港，跨年烟花秀。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月27日，中国北京，一名工作人员站在颐和园昆明湖的冰面上。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
资料图片，2017年11月25日，中国北京，蔚来体验店内的NIO EP9超跑。广汽集团与蔚来汽车周四举行战略合作暨新能源汽车项目签约仪式，合组新能源汽车公司。REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu
资料图片：2017年7月4日，奥地利维也纳，一家手机修理店内拆开的苹果iPhone。苹果为iPhone降速风波致歉，周四表示将降低替换电池价格。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
资料图片：2017年11月27日，日本东京，优步办公室的企业标识。优步周四表示，由软银牵头的财团买进其大量股份。这项投资被视为表明有影响力的投资者对优步新掌门人Khosrowshahi的支持。REUTERS/Kim Kymore
资料图片：2016年9月，德国汉诺威，IAA卡车展上的沃尔沃FH16卡车。中国吉利周三宣布，将从Cevian Capital手中收购瑞典卡车生产商--沃尔沃集团(AB Volvo)的8.2%股权。REUTERS/Fabimore
12月27日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯反对党领袖纳瓦尔尼在“莫斯科回声”（Echo of Moscow）电台演播室。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
12月27日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京在克里姆林宫出席会议。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
12月31日，英国伦敦，伊朗使馆外针对伊朗总统鲁哈尼的抗议活动。REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
12月26日，比特币代币，上面是一个矿工形象的玩偶。印度财政部周五就比特币等加密货币交易的风险向投资者发出警告，称数字货币投资如同“庞氏骗局”。REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2018.