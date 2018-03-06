一周图片精选（2月26日-3月3日）
2月26日，西班牙巴塞罗那，世界移动通信大会上的华为展区。华为轮值CEO胡厚崑表示，新一代5G无线网络的商用进展正在加快步伐，该公司已开始与30余家运营商一道进行商用测试。REUTERS/Yves Herman
2月27日，美国华盛顿，美联储主席鲍威尔在众议院金融服务委员会作证词陈述，承诺在防止经济过热的同时坚持渐进加息。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
3月4日，意大利米兰，一位选民在投票站投票。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
3月1日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在会议上宣布将对进口钢铝征收高关税，坐在他身旁的是美国两家钢铁公司的执行长。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
3月3日，中国北京，全国政协十三届一次会议在人民大会堂开幕，全国政协主席俞正声向大会作工作报告。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月27日，美国华盛顿，白宫通讯联络主任希克斯出席众议院情报委员会听证会后离开。白宫此后宣布29岁的希克斯将离职，但称希克斯辞职的决定与这次听证无关。 REUTERS/Leah Millis
资料图片：2016年9月14日，中国上海，华信能源的企业标识。有消息称华信能源董事局主席叶简明因涉嫌经济犯罪被调查，此后华信能源称公司目前运营正常，相关媒体报导缺乏事实依据。REUTERS/ Aizhu Chen
2月28日，西班牙巴塞罗那，一家购物中心里的小米门店。小米科技表示，继去年底产品登陆西班牙之后，计划进入更多的欧洲市场。REUTERS/Yves Herman
2月28日，英国伦敦，英国凯特王妃与准王妃梅根一起出席皇家基金会论坛。REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
2月26日，意大利罗马，雪中的古罗马广场。REUTERS/Remo Casilli
下一个
一周图片精选（2月19-25日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透1月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（2月5-11日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（1月29日-2月4日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns
Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs.
The world's richest billionaires
The 30 richest people on Earth right now.
Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach
With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into fully fledged footballers in Peru.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta
Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling started without fully unloading supplies during a nine-hour stay.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan
A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.