一周图片精选（6月12-18日）
6月14日，美国华盛顿，美联储主席叶伦在联储决策会议后的记者会上发言。联储决定升息，并宣布将从今年开始缩减所持公债和其它证券规模。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
6月13日，中国北京，中国外长王毅与巴拿马副总统兼外长德圣马洛在签署建交联合公报后的记者会上握手。REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
6月12日，中国北京，中国外长王毅与新加坡外长维文握手。双方表示将深化全方位合作伙伴关系。REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
6月18日，法国勒图凯，法国总统马克龙抵达投票站投票，当日为法国议会选举第二轮投票。REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool
6月15日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京会见记者。普京当日谈到美国联邦调查局（FBI）前局长科米时称，俄愿意向其提供庇护。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
6月16日，英国伦敦，首相特雷莎·梅去当地教堂，离开时被愤怒的人群围堵，民众要求为公寓楼火灾讨说法。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
6月16日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄反对派领袖纳瓦尔尼出席法庭听证会。他之前被判30天监禁。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
6月13日，美国华盛顿，美国司法部长塞申斯在参议院情报委员会听证会上听取议员提问。塞申斯拒绝提供自己与总统特朗普的对话细节。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
6月14日，英国伦敦，一高层公寓楼发生重大火灾，现场浓烟滚滚、火光冲天。伦敦警方称，至少58人丧生，其中包括失踪并推定死亡的人。REUTERS/Toby Melville
6月14日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在白宫讲话。美国政府道德办公室公布的联邦财务信息披露表显示，特朗普个人债务逾3亿美元，资产至少14亿美元。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
下一个
一周图片精选（6月5-11日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透5月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（5月29日-6月4日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（5月22-28日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.