图片 | 2017年 7月 3日 星期一 14:36 BJT

一周图片精选（6月26日-7月2日）

6月26日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普与印度总理莫迪在白宫玫瑰园举行联合新闻发布会时，二人拥抱。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月28日，中国北京，美国新任驻华大使布兰斯塔德在官邸前举行记者见面会。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月27日，英国伦敦，美联储主席叶伦出席英国国家学术院讨论会，称至少在她有生之年不会再发生金融危机。REUTERS/Hannah McKay

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月26日，英国伦敦，英国首相特雷莎·梅与北爱尔兰民主联盟党（DUP）党魁福斯特在唐宁街10号前合影，双方敲定协议，后者将支持特雷莎·梅的政府。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月27日，乌克兰基辅，乌克兰国有银行Oschadbank一台支付终端显示屏上的勒索信息。勒索病毒再度攻击全球电脑网络，乌克兰银行系统亦中招。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月30日，中国北京，中国农业部部长韩长赋与美国农业部部长珀杜会晤前，会议现场的中美国旗。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月30日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在白宫欢迎韩国总统文在寅。特朗普敦促对朝鲜做出坚决的回应，强调美韩联盟的重要性，但在贸易问题上把矛头指向首尔。REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
7月1日，中国香港，香港特别行政区第五届政府宣誓就职。当日为香港回归20周年。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月27日，英国伦敦，英国央行总裁卡尼出席央行金融稳定报告发布会。卡尼周三称英国央行将在“未来几个月”讨论何时升息，与之前“现在不是升息时机”的措辞相比发生明显变化。REUTERS/ Jonathan Brady/Pool

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6月26日，美国华盛顿，旅客抵达杜勒斯国际机场。当日美国最高法院准许恢复部分特朗普颁布的“禁穆令”。REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
