一周图片精选（7月3-9日）
朝中社7月4日发布的图片，显示“火星-14”洲际弹道导弹试射画面，图片未标明日期。KCNA/via REUTERS
7月3日，中国香港，债券通正式启动，香港交易所举行开通仪式。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
7月4日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京向中国国家主席习近平授予俄罗斯国家最高勋章“圣安德烈”勋章。REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky
7月7日，德国汉堡，出席20国集团（G20）峰会的领导人合影。REUTERS/Ian Langsd
7月7日，德国汉堡，俄罗斯总统普京与美国总统特朗普在20国集团（G20）峰会期间举行双边会晤。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月4日，韩国首尔，三星电子大楼内的公司logo。三星电子当日宣布，计划在韩国至少投资21.4万亿韩元，以扩大其在记忆体芯片和下一代智能手机显示器方面的领先优势。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
7月5日，德国柏林，来自中国四川的大熊猫“娇庆”亮相柏林动物园大熊猫馆，中国国家主席习近平与德国总理默克尔出席大熊猫馆开馆仪式。REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
资料图片：2016年4月22日，乐视创始人贾跃亭接受路透专访。贾跃亭7月6日发出公开信，恳请给予乐视一些时间，他会把金融机构、供应商以及任何的欠款全部还上，周四盘后公告显示他将辞去乐视网董事长职务。 REUTERS/Jamore
资料图片：美国国防部发布的图片，显示萨德反导系统的某次拦截测试画面。图片未标注日期。两名美国官员7月7日告诉路透，美国计划在未来数日进行萨德反导系统拦截中程弹道导弹的新测试。U.S. Department of Defemore
7月8日，希腊苏尼翁角，海神波塞冬神庙上空的一轮满月。REUTERS/Costas Baltas
下一个
路透6月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
一周图片精选（6月26日-7月2日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（6月19-25日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（6月12-18日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.