图片 | 2017年 8月 14日 星期一 14:19 BJT

一周图片精选（8月7-13日）

8月7日，开曼群岛George Town附近，一名潜水者在魔鬼洞穴区域看到密集的银河鱼群。图片由第三方提供。Predrag Vuckovic/Handout via REUTERS

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
8月9日，巴黎郊区，一名男子在勒瓦卢瓦-佩雷(Levallois-Perret)驾车蓄意撞向一群士兵，造成其中六人受伤。武装警察追踪到了逃亡的嫌犯，并向其多次开枪射击。图为A16号公路现场的警察和救援人员。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
资料图片：2016年7月，克利夫兰，特朗普2016年竞选团队的经理马纳福特出席记者会。2017年8月9日，联邦调查局(FBI)前往马纳福特在维吉尼亚的家中搜查，重点查找特朗普幕僚的经济往来。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
资料图片：2010年5月，纽约证交所大楼上飘扬的美国国旗。美国和朝鲜之间的紧张关系最近迅速恶化，导致美股几乎停不下来的涨势出现裂痕。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
资料图片：2017年2月15日，美国纽约，时代广场纽约马奎斯万豪酒店的万豪标识。万豪表示，将与阿里巴巴成立合资企业，中国游客可以通过阿里巴巴的旅游服务平台--飞猪(Fliggy)预定万豪酒店的房间。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
资料图片：2017年7月28日，美国加州Fremont，特斯拉将首批30辆Model 3交付予订购的员工。图片由第三方提供。Tesla/Handout via REUTERS

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
8月7日，韩国首尔，三星电子副会长李在镕抵达中央地区法院出席终审。检方寻求判处李在镕12年监禁，其中一项指控是李在镕贿赂前总统朴槿惠。REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
8月8日，美国新泽西州，正在度假的美国总统特朗普出席简布会。特朗普警告称，如果朝鲜再威胁美国，将会招致“怒火与打击”。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
8月8日，南非开普敦，南非总统祖马在议会的不信任案投票中勉强过关后，向支持者致意。REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
8月8日，美国新泽西州贝德敏斯特，特朗普在高尔夫俱乐部度假，特勤局人员驾高尔夫球车随侍。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 8月 14日 星期一
路透7月照片精选

路透7月照片精选

路透全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2017年 8月 9日
一周图片精选（7月31日-8月6日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 8月 7日
一周图片精选（7月24-30日）

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 8月 1日
一周图片精选(7月17-23日)

欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。

2017年 7月 24日

精选图集

Anti-Trump protests in the wake of Charlottesville

Anti-Trump protesters march on the White House and Trump Tower in New York in the wake of violence in Charlottesville.

Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.

Blazes burn across Greece

Firefighters battled more than 90 forest fires across Greece, in an outbreak fed by dry winds and hot weather.

Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence

America reacts after a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman.

Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela's defense minister, with dozens of battle-ready troops behind him, spoke out against a threat made by U.S. President Donald Trump of possible military action.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills

U.S. and Japanese troops held joint-live fire drills on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido as part of the Northern Viper exercise amid rising tensions with North Korea.

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

