一周图片精选（8月7-13日）
8月7日，开曼群岛George Town附近，一名潜水者在魔鬼洞穴区域看到密集的银河鱼群。图片由第三方提供。Predrag Vuckovic/Handout via REUTERS
8月9日，巴黎郊区，一名男子在勒瓦卢瓦-佩雷(Levallois-Perret)驾车蓄意撞向一群士兵，造成其中六人受伤。武装警察追踪到了逃亡的嫌犯，并向其多次开枪射击。图为A16号公路现场的警察和救援人员。REUTERSmore
资料图片：2016年7月，克利夫兰，特朗普2016年竞选团队的经理马纳福特出席记者会。2017年8月9日，联邦调查局(FBI)前往马纳福特在维吉尼亚的家中搜查，重点查找特朗普幕僚的经济往来。REUTERS/Carlo Amore
资料图片：2010年5月，纽约证交所大楼上飘扬的美国国旗。美国和朝鲜之间的紧张关系最近迅速恶化，导致美股几乎停不下来的涨势出现裂痕。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
资料图片：2017年2月15日，美国纽约，时代广场纽约马奎斯万豪酒店的万豪标识。万豪表示，将与阿里巴巴成立合资企业，中国游客可以通过阿里巴巴的旅游服务平台--飞猪(Fliggy)预定万豪酒店的房间。REUTERS/Shamore
资料图片：2017年7月28日，美国加州Fremont，特斯拉将首批30辆Model 3交付予订购的员工。图片由第三方提供。Tesla/Handout via REUTERS
8月7日，韩国首尔，三星电子副会长李在镕抵达中央地区法院出席终审。检方寻求判处李在镕12年监禁，其中一项指控是李在镕贿赂前总统朴槿惠。REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon
8月8日，美国新泽西州，正在度假的美国总统特朗普出席简布会。特朗普警告称，如果朝鲜再威胁美国，将会招致“怒火与打击”。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
8月8日，南非开普敦，南非总统祖马在议会的不信任案投票中勉强过关后，向支持者致意。REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
8月8日，美国新泽西州贝德敏斯特，特朗普在高尔夫俱乐部度假，特勤局人员驾高尔夫球车随侍。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
