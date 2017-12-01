Pictures of the year: Space
An artist's impression shows what the very distant young galaxy A2744_YD4 might look like. This young galaxy, more
An illustration shows the hot, dense, expanding cloud of debris stripped from two neutron stars just before thmore
An artist's concept shows a black hole with an accretion disk - a flat structure of material orbiting the blacmore
An image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissancemore
A composite image of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant, assembled by combining data from five telescopes spmore
A medium-sized (M2) solar flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME) erupting from a large active region of the Smore
The Calabash Nebula shows the death of a low-mass star like the Sun. This image taken by the Hubble Space Telemore
The collision of two black holes - an event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravimore
A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the solar eclipse as it crmore
A photo by a member of the Expedition 52 crew aboard the International Space Station shows one of the 16 sunrimore
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy more
Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft approaches the International Space Station in a photo taken by Expedition 51 Fmore
A photo taken in August by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station of solar evaporation ponds outsmore
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitmore
A composite image of the colliding galaxy clusters called Abell 3411 and Abell 3412. NASA/Chandra X-ray Obsemore
A composite image showing the full western hemisphere at night. NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevenmore
This image, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows the twisted cosmic knot NGC 2623 -- or Arp 243 -- lomore
An image shows R Aquarii, located at a distance of about 710 light years from Earth. It is not one star, but tmore
The F ring of Saturn shows multiple dusty strands, in this Cassini view showing three bright strands and a vermore
A view of the surface of Mars, with flow features commonly found at the base of slopes. These features are boumore
A dwarf galaxy named NGC 5949 as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope/via more
A young super star cluster known as Westerlund 1, a relatively young cluster at around three million years oldmore
A view of Saturn's moon Dione, looking toward the Saturn-facing side. When viewed from a distance with the sunmore
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexandmore
The spacecraft Cassini is pictured above Saturn's northern hemisphere prior to making one of its Grand Finale more
An image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a mound that appears to have blocked the path of dunemore
The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the total solar eclipse amore
A view of the NGC 4536 galaxy captured by the Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3. Located roughly 50 million light-ymore
A rugged cliff edge in an image acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera aboard the Mmore
A photo of the rising moon from a vantage point in low Earth orbit, taken by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik frommore
An image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a late summer view in the Southern hemisphere of Mars. Themore
An image photographed by NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shows the SpaceX Dragon capsule as it re-entered Earth's more
One of the last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance as captured by the spacecraft Cassini. Whenmore
An image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft shows Jupiter's Great Red Spot fading from view whimore
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,00more
